'Hounds Secure First Four Game Sweep in Franchise History

July 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds completed the first four-game sweep in franchise history of the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Thursday, 3-1.

Chasing a run in the bottom of the second inning, a two-out rally started with Freddy Rojas Jr. and Aaron Hill reaching safely. Derek Maiben brought home both with a 2-RBI single to right field.

Maiben then led off the seventh inning with a walk, stole second base, and scored on Daunte Stuart's RBI double to make it a two-run lead.

Connor Fenlong was tagged with just his second professional start and turned in his longest outing of the year, a four-inning day where he allowed the lone run on four hits while striking out two batters.

"I really wanted to get ahead, I saw how (Luke) Hansel filled up the zone last night and wanted to replicate it," said Fenlong. "All my stuff was working and I just knew to stick to the approach and make adjustments when needed, especially the second time through...and it's a lot easier to pitch when the defense is steady behind me."

Kelvan Pilot piggybacked Fenlong with three hitless frames before Will Sandy, Bryce Bonnin, and Robert Gsellman teamed up for the final two innings of shutout pitching.

Lake Country (35-24) wraps up the first half of the season at Impact Field this weekend against the second-place Chicago Dogs. Kyle Lobstein takes the rubber for the first-place DockHounds.







