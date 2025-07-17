Ten Things to Know in the American Association Before All-Star Break

MOORHEAD, Minn. - With the 2025 American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) All-Star Game and associated events set for Monday and Tuesday in Fargo, N.D., there is plenty going on around the league. All regular season games in the MLB Partner League, plus Monday's All-Star Skills Competition/Home Run Derby and Tuesday's All-Star Game remain free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks celebrated a franchise milestone before Sunday's game against the Sioux Falls Canaries even began, as the 5,000,000th fan passed through the turnstiles. Jeremy Dirksen of Spicer, Minn., had the distinction. He and his wife Ali entered Newman Outdoor field to watch their son, Drey, a catcher for the visiting Sioux Falls Canaries. The RedHawks joined the Northern League in 1996 after a 35-year absence of pro baseball from the region and moved to the AAPB for the 2011 season.

Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Spencer Henson and Sioux City Explorers starter Jared Wetherbee won the AAPB's Carbliss batter and pitcher of the week for the week ending Sunday. Henson was the leading run producer this week, driving in 10. He went 9-for-23 (.391) on the week with four home runs in addition to four walks and eight runs scored, while Wetherbee went six innings of one run ball in a win on the road at Kansas City, then followed that up with seven innings of one run ball in Cleburne.

A look at the new AAPB Power Ratings has Sioux City (39-22, 1st place, West Division) remaining in the lead, with Kansas City (37-24, 2nd West) rising one spot to No. 2, Chicago (35-26, 2nd East) holding at No. 3, Lake Country (34-24, 1st East) slipping to fourth, and Sioux Falls (35-25, 3rd West) down one slot to No. 5.

Jacob Teeter of Chicago and Mitchell Lambson of Winnipeg earned the "Last Man In" spots in Tuesday's All-Star Game, by popular voting.

The Pius IX High School Class of 1968 used a Lake Country Dockhounds game as a perfect place for a reunion that helped more than 30 graduates hold a mass 75th birthday party on Monday.

AAPB games are perfect for business gatherings too, as organizations like the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Manitoba Chapter know. AFP Canada has planned a retreat for its members at the Winnipeg Goldeyes game next Friday, July 25, vs. Chicago at Blue Cross Park.

Speaking of business, Sioux City's Lewis and Clark Park will host the Iowa High School Athletic Association Baseball Tournament beginning on Monday, which officials note will be an economic boon to the region.

Cleburne also announced a new sponsorship with Bailey & Galyen, one of Texas' largest and most-respected consumer law firms. The deal includes signage and marketing activations at La Moderna Field.

On Friday, the Lincoln Saltdogs are transforming into the Lincoln Waltdogs and giving away one $10,000+ Magical Family Getaway. The night will also include fireworks after the game and a Waltdogs Jersey auction with proceeds to benefit Homer's Heroes. Giveaway includes a custom six-day, five-night trip to Orlando to a certain Magical theme park, lodging, and expense money.

The Lake Country Dockhounds continued their Legends Series featuring 1982 Brewers on Monday when Robin Yount returned to the dugout on a one-day coaching contract, greeted fans, signed autographs and posed for photos. Fellow Hall of Famer Ted Simmons concludes the series on August 4.

Schools are proud of their AAPB All-Stars, as North Dakota State (Parker Harm) and Louisburg (Trendon Craig) are among those celebrating their selections on their respective Athletics websites to date.

Some of this week's notable promotions across the league include:

Military Appreciation Night is set for tonight in Kane County, where the Cougars will wear specialty jerseys to be auctioned to benefit Salute Inc. The team is also partnering with Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans to "cram the van" with household items.

The Chicago Dogs say "Aloha" on Hawaiian Luao Theme Night Saturday. Fans are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts at Impact Field. Book 'em, Doggo!

Friday is more or less "Halfway to Halloween," so why not celebrate in full? The catchers won't be the only ones in masks as the Ghouls and Goblins will be out in full force at Gary SouthShore.

Holidays not quite out of season continue on Saturday with "Christmas in July" in Kansas City.

The Sioux City Explorers combine Tagalongs and Padawans with a dual Girl Scout Night and Star Wars Night on Saturday.







