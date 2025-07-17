Goldeyes Drop Another Close One in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-35) suffered their 15th one-run loss of the season Wednesday evening, falling 3-2 to the Sioux Falls Canaries (35-25) at Sioux Falls Stadium. It was Winnipeg's sixth consecutive defeat.

Sioux Falls took an early lead in the bottom of the second inning when Trevor Achenbach launched a two-run homer to left field, scoring Jordan Barth to make it 2-0.

The Goldeyes responded in the top of the fifth. With Matthew Warkentin at third base, Ray-Patrick Didder lined a single to left to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Barth added insurance for the Canaries with a solo home run to right, extending the lead to 3-1.

Winnipeg mounted a comeback attempt in the top of the ninth when Max Murphy belted his 12th home run of the season the opposite way to pull the Goldeyes within one, but the rally fell short.

Cade Torgerson (W, 4-3) earned the win for Sioux Falls, working six innings while allowing one run on six hits and striking out four.

The Canaries bullpen combined for the final three innings. Will Levine tossed a clean seventh with a strikeout, Cole LaLonde allowed a hit in the eighth, and Charlie Hasty (S, 5) closed it out in the ninth despite surrendering Murphy's homer.

Jesse Galindo (2-4) took the loss for Winnipeg, going five innings and giving up two runs on three hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

The Goldeyes bullpen covered the final three frames. Derrick Cherry worked 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three. Tasker Strobel recorded two outs with a walk and a strikeout, while Ryder Yakel gave up a run on three hits in 0.2 innings of work.

The series concludes Thursday at 6:35 p.m. with Winnipeg's Mitchell Lambson (6-2, 3.92 ERA) scheduled to face the Canaries' Seth Miller (1-5, 7.54 ERA).

