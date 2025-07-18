Canaries Come Back to Defeat Goldeyes

July 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries (36-25) erased a three-run deficit and defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-36) by a score of 4-3 Thursday evening at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Goldeyes have dropped seven straight contests.

Winnipeg opened the scoring in the opening frame on a two-out double down the right field line by Matthew Warkentin that drove in Ramón Bramasco and Roby Enríquez.

The Goldeyes increased their lead to 3-0 in the top of the second when Jacob Robson brought Ray-Patrick Didder home with a single to left.

It was all Sioux Falls from that point on, however. Jordan Barth led off the bottom of the same inning with a home run to left field, and Calvin Estrada tied the contest in the third with a two-run home run to right.

A two-out single to left field by Trevor Achenbach in the sixth inning scored Estrada with the eventual winning run.

Canaries' starter Seth Miller (W, 2-5) worked six innings in earning the victory. He allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits, while striking out two and walking five batters. Kody Dalen, Ryan Richardson, and Charlie Hasty (S, 6) limited the Goldeyes to just two hits over the final three innings.

Mitchell Lambson (L, 6-3) started for Winnipeg and surrendered four runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked three. Rickey Ramírez and Ben Onyshko appeared out of the Goldeyes' bullpen - each working a scoreless inning.

The team now heads to Lincoln, Nebraska for the final three games before the All-Star break, against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Neither team has announced their starting pitcher for Friday's series-opener at Haymarket Park, which is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

Fans can join Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home Thursday, July 24, when the Chicago Dogs come to Blue Cross Park for a four-game set.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

