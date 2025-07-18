Explorers Ready to Host the Birds

July 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers- wrapped up their nine-game road trip going 7-2 with a 40-22 record and hold the best record in the American Association as they return home to face their longtime rivals, the Sioux Falls Canaries. The X's are having fun on the field and are looking to provide our fans fun off the field at Lewis and Clark Park this weekend! The three-game series has something for everyone in Siouxland.

Explorers Opponent

The Sioux Falls Canaries July 18-20

Friday, July 18-7:05 p.m.

FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAYS: All-Star Henry George T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game when you can meet Henry George for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, July 19-6:05 p.m.

STAR WARS NIGHT: The force is strong with the Explorers first ever Star Wars Night! See Star Wars characters and custom Stormtrooper jerseys up for auction benefiting the Miracle League of Sioux City. Plus, a custom pennant giveaway thanks to Great Southern Bank !!

Sunday, July 20-4:05 p.m.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series with Sioux Falls, the Explorers will be off Monday, July 21 to Wednesday, July 22 for the American Association All-Star Game in Fargo. Sioux City then will travel to Gary SouthShore to face the RailCats on Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, July 27. The X's will return home Tuesday, July 29 to face the Kansas City Monarchs at Lewis and Clark Park. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for all Explorers home games can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com or in person at the Lewis and Clark Box Office.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







