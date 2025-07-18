Record Crowd Watches "Magical" 'Waltdogs' Walk-off

Lincoln, Nebraska - Friday night, a Lincoln Saltdogs Haymarket Park record crowd saw a 6-5, eleven-inning victory for the "Waltdogs" over the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Neyfy Castillo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jack Cone to give Lincon the walk-off victory. On a night where Lincoln gave away a "Magical Family Giveaway", 8,325 fans went home happy as the "Waltdogs" won the opening game of the three-game series.

Lincoln (26-37) scored six runs with five hits and one error. Winnipeg (25-37) plated five runs with eleven hits and no errors, in a game that lasted three hours and forty-one minutes.

The "Waltdogs" scored in the bottom of the first. With one out, Brody Fahr singled off Winnipeg starter Derrick Cherry, then stole second base. After Neyfy Castillo and Spencer Henson drew back-to-back walks, Rolando Espinosa hit a sacrifice fly to left, which scored Fahr, to make it 1-0.

Winnipeg responded in the top of the second. Matthew Warkentin singled off Lincoln starter Franny Cobos. Three batters later, Ray-Patrick Didder hit a two-run home run to left field, to put Winnipeg ahead, 2-1.

In the top of the third, Jacob Robson delivered a one-out triple. The next batter, Tripp Clark singled, scoring Robson, to make it a 3-1 Goldeyes lead.

The Goldeyes extended the lead in the top of the fourth. Roby Enriquez singled. KeShawn Lynch drew a walk. Then, a Franny Cobos balk advanced the runners to second and third. Two batters later, Kevin Garcia singled, scoring Enriquez, to make it a 4-1, Winnipeg lead.

The "Waltdogs" cut the Winnipeg lead to one in the bottom of the fourth. Facing Goldeyes reliever Weston Lambard, Max Hewitt and Jack Cone drew back-to-back two-out walks. Then Griffin Everitt was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr. delivered a two-RBI single, bringing in Hewitt and Cone, to make the score 4-3.

Lincoln tied the game in the top of the fifth. Facing Winnipeg relief pitcher Joe Jaco, Brody Fahr and Neyfy Castillo drew consecutive walks. After Spencer Henson hit into a groundout double play, Fahr scored on a passed ball, to tie the game at 4-4.

With the game tied going into the bottom of the ninth, Danny Bautista, Jr. delivered a one-out single. Winnipeg went to the bullpen and brought in Tasker Strobel, who got Brody Fahr and Neyfy Castillo to both fly out to center field, sending the game to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, facing Lincoln reliever Jacob Roberts, Jacob Robson grounded out to first, advancing Ramon Bramasco to third. The next batter, Tripp Clark was hit by a pitch. Roberts got out of the inning by getting Max Murphy to line out to second, then struck out Matthew Warkentin, to end the threat.

However, the "Waltdogs" were unable to score in the bottom of the tenth. Strobel got Spencer Henson to groundout to third, then struck out Rolando Espinosa swinging for the second out. After intentionally walking Drew DeVine, Strobel got Max Hewitt to hit a bouncing ball to third, which forced out Neyfy Castillo at third, to end the inning, sending the game to the eleventh inning.

Winnipeg manufactured a run in the top of the eleventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Peyton Cariaco, Roby Enriquez laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing pinch-runner Andy Armstrong, to third base. A passed ball scored Armstrong to make it a 5-4 Goldeyes lead. Cariaco got out of the inning after KeShawn Lynch singled, then a flyout to right by Ray-Patrick Didder and a Kevin Garcia strikeout ended the inning.

In the bottom of the eleventh, Max Hewitt was the placed runner at second. Jack Cone was hit by a pitch, to put runners at first and second. Then, pinch-hitter Kyle Battle laid down a sacrifice bunt, to put runners at second and third. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. was intentionally walked to load the bases. The next batter, Brody Fahr, drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Hewitt, to tie the game at 5-5. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo hit a sacrifice fly to center field, which scored Cone, to give Lincoln the walk-off win.

Lincoln starter Franny Cobos pitched 4.0 innings, giving up four runs off eight hits, struck out one and walked one. Dylan Castaneda, who just returned from the injured list, pitched 5.0 innings, giving up no runs off two hits, struck out three and walked one. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.0 inning, giving up no runs, no hits and struck out one. Peyton Cariaco (1-2) earned the win, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up one unearned run off one hit, with one strikeout.

Winnipeg starter Derek Cherry pitched 3.0 innings, yielding one run off two hits, stuck out two and walked one. Weston Lambard worked 1.0 inning, giving up one run off one hit, struck out one and walked three. Joe Jaco pitched 1.0 inning and walked three batters. Zan Rose pitched 3.1 innings, giving up no runs, two hits, and struck out two. Tasker Strobel (1-3) took the loss, pitching 2.1 innings, yielding two runs, one earned, struck out one and walked three.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Brody Fahr went 2-for-4 and drove in one run. Neyfy Castillo was 1-for-4 with one run batted in, which was the walk-off sacrifice fly in the eleventh inning.

For the Goldeyes, Tripp Clark was 3-for-4 with one run batted in. Roby Enriquez was 2-for-4. Ray-Patrick Didder was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. Kevin Garcia went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

In four games this season, Lincoln has won two over the Goldeyes, both as eleventh inning walk-off wins at Haymarket Park. Winnipeg has lost eight straight, and Lincoln moved into fifth in the American Association West Division standings, surpassing the Goldeyes.

