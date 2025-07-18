Jacob Coats Added to 2025 All-Star Game

(Gary, IN) Right-handed pitcher Jacob Coats has been added to the East Division All-Star team, becoming the third player from the RailCats to represent the organization in Fargo. Coats will be joining Jairus Richards and Elvis Peralta, both will be starting the game on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old returned to professional baseball after an injury finished his 2023 season and all of 2024. Coats was an undrafted free agent who signed with his local team, the Houston Astros, after graduating from Houston Christian University.

Coats this season has pitched in 23 games, maintaining a 3.08 ERA and notching four saves. In 23.1 innings, the flamethrower has struck out 27 batters and holding opposing batters to a .205 average.

The RailCats play tonight against the Kane County Cougars at 6:45 for Halfway to Halloween.







