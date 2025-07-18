Monarchs Fall to RedHawks in Game One

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Julian Garcia

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Julian Garcia hurled a gem at Legends Field in a heartbreaking loss. The Kansas City Monarchs dropped game one with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 4-2, on Friday night.

Garcia dealt his seventh 10-strikeout performance of the season. The right-hander allowed just one run on five hits in six complete innings.

Dillon Thomas blasted a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning to round out four unanswered runs for Fargo-Moorhead (33-31). The former major leaguer finished 3-for-3 with two home runs and 3 RBIs, reaching base five times.

The result drops Kansas City (38-25) to three games back of the Sioux City Explorers for first place in the American Association's West Division pending the result of their game with Sioux Falls Friday.

Kansas City snatched the lead off a two-out rally in the second. Josh Bissonette singled to keep the frame alive, Alex McGarry deposited a two-run blast to make it 2-0.

McGarry is up to three home runs in 12 games with Kansas City.

Garcia guided the Monarchs through the middle innings, despite a third-inning solo home run. The right-hander struck out the side in the sixth inning to dance out of runners at the corners.

Fargo-Moorhead knotted the game off a Kansas City throwing error in the eighth inning.

Thomas' two-run bomb into the Kansas City night rounded off the comeback for the RedHawks.

UP NEXT Kansas City continues its three-game set with Christmas in July on Saturday night. Daniel Martinez starts for Kansas City against Fargo-Moorhead's Tyler Jandron at 6:35 pm.

