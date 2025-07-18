Saltdogs Suffer Late-Inning Defeat

July 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - In the rubber game of the three-game series, the Lincoln Saltdogs battled back from four runs down, only to see Sioux City plate four in the top of the ninth and hold on to defeat Lincoln, 8-4, Thursday night at Haymarket Park. Sioux City claimed the series over Lincoln and has won six of the seven meetings against the Saltdogs, this season.

Sioux City (40-22) scored eight runs off 13 hits and committed one error. Lincoln (25-37) had four runs with 13 hits and two errors, in a game that lasted three hours and 21 minutes, in front of 2,440 fans.

The Explorers plated two runs in the top of the second. Facing Lincoln starter Nate Blain, Osvaldo Touvalin singled, with one out. Then, Abdiel Layer doubled, scoring Touvalin, to make it 1-0. Then, Layer stole third. After Nick Shumpert drew a walk, Kurtis Byrne singled, scoring Layer, to make it a 2-0 Sioux City lead.

In the top of the fifth, Sioux City doubled its advantage. With one out, Henry George drew a walk. Then, Zac Vooletich singled to center, and an error allowed George to score, to make it 3-0. The next batter, D'Shawn Knowles, singled, scoring Vooletich, to make it a 4-0, Explorers lead.

Lincoln got on the board and started to rally in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Sioux City starter Kyle Marman, Danny Bautista, Jr. led off with a single. The Explorers went to the bullpen and brought in Nate Gercken to pitch. Brody Fahr and Neyfy Castillo hit back-to-back singles. Then, Spencer Henson hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make it 4-1. The next batter, Rolando Espinosa reached on a fielder's choice, and a throwing error loaded the bases. The next batter, Drew DeVine, singled, scoring Fahr, to make it 4-2. Sioux City went to the bullpen again, bringing in Chase Jessee. Max Hewitt drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Castillo, to make it 4-3. Two batters later, Jack Cone drew a walk, scoring Espinosa, to tie the game at 4-4. Jessee got out of the inning, when Bautista, Jr. bounced out to first, with the bases loaded.

Sioux City recaptured the lead for good, in the top of the ninth. Facing Lincoln reliever Connor Langrell, with one out, Zac Vooletich walked and stole second and took third on the wild pitch. D'Shawn Knowles was intentionally walked, then he stole second. Torin Montgomery hit a bouncer to short, where Drew DeVine threw home, however, Vooletich scored, to put Sioux City in front, 5-4. Montgomery stole second. Then, Osvaldo Touvalin doubled, scoring Knowles and Montgomery, to make it 7-4. Two batters later, Nick Shumpert singled, scoring Touvalin, to make it an 8-4 Explorers lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, reliever Felix Cepeda struck out Brody Fahr, swinging. Then, Neyfy Castillo singled. The next batter, Spencer Henson, swung at the first pitch as Castillo was running. Abdiel Layer caught the pop up in foul ground in front of the Saltdogs dugout. As Castillo returned to first, he did not retouch second base, and on the appeal, Castillo was called out for the final out of the game.

Sioux City starter Kyle Marman pitched 7.0 innings, giving up one run off nine hits and struck out six. Nate Gercken pitched 0.1 inning, yielding three runs, two earned, off four hits. Chase Jessee (4-1) earned the win, pitching 0.2 innings, striking out one and walking two. Felix Cepeda pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit.

Lincoln starter Nate Blain pitched 5.0 innings, giving up four runs, three earned, off seven hits with three strikeouts and five walks. Dylan Beck pitched 2.0 innings and gave up two hits. Sean Mullen pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit. Connor Langrell (0-4) took the loss, pitching 0.2 innings, yielding four runs off two hits, struck out two and walked two. Matt Mullenbach pitched 0.1 inning and gave up one hit.

Offensively for the Explorers, Zac Vooletich was 2-for-3 with an RBI. D'Shawn Knowles was 1-for-3 and drove in one run. Torin Montgomery was 0-for-5 and batted in two runs. Osvaldo Touvalin was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Abdiel Layer was 3-for-4 with a run batted in. Nick Shumpert was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Kurtis Byrne was 2-for-4 and drove in one run.

For Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 3-for-5. Brody Fahr was 3-for-4 and reached base for the 27th consecutive game. Neyfy Castillo was 3-for-5. Spencer Henson went 0-for-5 with an RBI. Drew DeVine was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Max Hewitt was 2-for-3 with one run batted in.

Sioux City will host the Sioux Falls Canaries in the first game of a three-game series, Friday night.

Lincoln continues its nine-game homestand by starting a three-game set with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, Friday night. RHP Franny Cobos (4-0, 4.11 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Winnipeg has not announced its starting pitcher. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with live audio at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game is available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Friday night's game, for ONE NIGHT ONLY, the Lincoln Saltdogs will officially change the team's name to the Lincoln 'Waltdogs'! The game takes place on Travel & Tourism Night powered by Visit Lincoln and Maly Marketing and will feature a 'Waltdogs' theme to coincide with the grand prize giveaway, complete with special walk-up music, children's activities & crafts with Lincoln Children's Museum, and an exciting post-game fireworks show to close out the evening. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to receive exclusive souvenirs from Lincoln Mattress & Furniture and Harley's Heating & Air Conditioning.

Fans of all ages are encouraged to dress up in their favorite princess, villain, or superhero attire and the 'Dogs will do the same by wearing special 'Waltdogs' jerseys to be auctioned off.

The family getaway includes a custom 6-day, 5-night vacation experience for four with round trip flights from Lincoln, Nebraska to Orlando, Florida, (4) theme park admission tickets to one park per day, lodging accommodations at a luxury resort and $1,500 in spending cash for any additional travel expenses. (Fairy godmother not included).

Throughout the evening, guests will get qualified for the grand prize of a MAGICAL FAMILY GETAWAY for four valued at over $10,000!

Additional Giveaways include an overnight stay at the Hyatt Place, $100 gift card to Lazlos, plus two tickets to opening night of Frozen at the Lied Center. Also, there is an overnight stay at the brand-new Residence Inn Downtown, $25 gift card to Lead Belly, and two tickets to opening night of Frozen at the Lied Center. It will be a Fireworks Friday, with postgame fireworks ; Free Shirt Friday with shirts thrown out in between innings sponsored by Abante Marketing ; Travel & Tourism Night sponsored by Visit Lincoln & Maly Marketing ; Souvenirs for fans who arrive early, thanks to Lincoln Mattress & Furniture and Harley's Heating & Air Conditioning, plus, games, activities, & more! Fans can stop by the 1st Base Pavilion for games, activities, and make a fun craft to take home with Lincoln Children's Museum. For tickets go to: www.saltdogs.com/waltdogs.







