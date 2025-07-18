Dogs win final game of the season against Milwaukee, take season series 10-2

Keoni Cavaco and Davis Welch went head-to-head in a season-finale pitcher's duel, which the Dogs ended up winning 4-1 thanks to great outings from Cavaco, Brock Bell, and J.C. Keys. Chicago scored four runs on nine hits, while the Milkmen scored one run on just three hits, two of which came in the bottom of the ninth. Scoring finally started in the top of the fourth, when Dogs catcher Chance Sisco smoked his eleventh home run of the season to right field, scraping over the wall and making it 1-0 Dogs. A T.J. Hopkins single in the fifth added another run, as Henry Kusiak scored from second. Hopkins went 2-4 in his return from the injured list. The Dogs added on a Matt Scolan single in the seventh inning that scored Dusty Stroup from second, and then again in the ninth on a wild pitch that scored Jacob Maiben from third. Keoni Cavaco had one of his best starts of the season, tossing six scoreless innings, striking out four, and only allowing one hit to Scott Ota in the bottom of the second inning. Brock Bell and J.C. Keys combined for three scoreless, backing up a fantastic start, earning the Dogs 10th win against Milwaukee on the season. Keys picked up his second save of the season after throwing two scoreless to finish the game off. Tomorrow, the Dogs welcome the Lake Country DockHounds to town, and are back in action at Impact Field for three games before the All-Star break. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm, with Bryce Schaum going for the Dogs. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







