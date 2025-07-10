Dogs Offense Takes Charge in Game 1 against Milkmen

July 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs defeated the Milwaukee Milkmen 9-5 at Impact Field on Tuesday night, thanks to some loud offense and timely defense. Dwane Marshall got the start on the mound for the Dogs and battled through early traffic, keeping the team in it before the offense took over. Milwaukee jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, when Erik Ostberg singled home Scott Ota. But the Dogs answered fast. In the bottom of the 1st, Dusty Stroup and Chance Sisco followed with a pair of RBI, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead. The Milkmen tied it up at 2-2 in the top of the 2nd, when Ota picked up his second RBI of the day, scoring Joe Gray. From there, the Dogs took control. In the bottom of the 2nd, Rodriguez crushed a two-run homer, bringing in Jacob Maiben to make it 4-2. Stroup added a solo homer in the 4th, stretching the lead to 5-2. Milwaukee tried to close the gap with a two-run homer by Andy Blake in the fifth, but Henry Kusiak answered with an RBI single that brought home Reggie Pruitt, pushing it to 6-4. The knockout blow came in the sixth inning when Rodriguez launched his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to make it 8-4, Dogs. Sisco capped off the scoring with a solo homer in the 7th. Stay tuned for the second game of the series against the Milkmen tomorrow at Impact Field here in Rosemount, with Jeff Lindgren going for Chicago. First pitch is set for 11:30 am. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







