Peralta Wins Extra Innings Contest for RailCats

July 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats won a thrilling extra-inning battle, walking off the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 2-1 in ten innings on Thursday afternoon at the Steel Yard.

After seven scoreless innings from right-hander Peyton Long, the RailCats struck first in the seventh when Carlos Machado ripped an RBI infield single to go up 1-0. Machado went 2-for-4, and was one of two RailCats to reach multi-hit games.

Though Fargo tied the game in the eighth with a Brendon Dadson RBI single, Gary's bullpen held steady. Cody Reed, Jacob Coats, and Dawson Lane combined for three innings of one run ball, with Lane earning the win after a perfect 10th.

Then in the 10th inning, Jairus Richards sparked what would turn into a walk-off hit. With Machado at third base, Richards drew a four pitch-walk which then brought up Elvis Peralta. With the winning run 90 feet away, Peralta turned on a first-pitch fastball.

Peralta sent it back up the middle on a line, scoring Machado as the winning run in extras.

LG Castillo also reached a milestone on Thursday. Castillo went 2-for-4, and collected his 300th hit as a RailCat during the walk-off victory.

RailCat starter Peyton Long was incredible. Long went seven shutout innings, making that 16 straight shutout innings for Long after his performance on Thursday, and his complete game shutout a week ago.

With the win, the RailCats are now 17-38, and are winners of two straight games. The 'Cats will now go into a seven-game stretch against the first place Lake Country DockHounds. Tomorrow is Meals on Wheels Jersey Night where fans can participate in a silent auction!







