Ten Things to Know in the American Association: All-Stars Announced

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Rosters for the 2025 American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) All-Star Game are nearly set, as Kane County (seven), Sioux Falls (six) and Sioux City (six) lead the way in total selections among starters and reserves for the July 22 contest in Fargo, N.D. All regular season games in the MLB Partner League remain free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

Voting continues today through tonight at 10 p.m. CT for the "Last Man In" for the East and West teams to round out the AAPB All-Star Game rosters for the contest, with winners announced Friday at noon CT. Fans can select among six East and six West choices to be added to the respective squads.

All-time AAPB home run king Jabari Henry, who is one of the "Last Man In" West team candidates, went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in his return to the Sioux Falls lineup as the Canaries topped Winnipeg 12-5 Tuesday night at Blue Cross Park. Henry now has 154 round-trippers, four shy of the single MLB Partner League record of 158 set by Glenn Murray (Atlantic League, 1999-2008).

The parade of Kansas City Monarchs moving on to other pro leagues continued this week with the transfer of the contract of pitcher Jackson Goddard to Aceros de Monclova of the Mexican League on Tuesday. Goddard is the ninth 2025 Monarch to have their contract transferred to an affiliated or Mexican League organization. He went 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 46 innings in nine starts with the Monarchs this year after making 19 starts for the team in 2024.

On Monday the AAPB announced that it will induct five new members into its Hall of Fame as part of the All-Star Game festivities in Fargo, N.D. on July 22. The five inductees are Jeff Bittiger (player/coach/player personnel); Rick Forney (player, coach, manager); Marv Goldklang (owner); Dan Moushon (league administrator); and N. Bruce Thom (owner).

Chicago fans may do a double-take when they see their latest outfielder, Jacob Maiben, who is the twin brother of Fargo-Moorhead's Derek Maiben, who also played for Chicago last year and has been on Sioux Falls and Lincoln rosters as well. The brothers are not scheduled to be on the same field again until the teams meet August 22-24 at Impact Field in Rosemont, Ill. All Jacob has done so far is hit .500 (11-for-22) with a .542 on-base percentage in six games since entering the Dogs' lineup on July 4.

Kane County signed RHP Reese Ligtenberg, who is the son of former Atlanta Braves closer Kerry Ligtenberg, whose AAPB history includes a long run as pitching coach of Kane County manager George Tsamis with the St. Paul Saints following a 30-game stretch in the Saints' bullpen in 2009, when he notched 15 saves. Reese, a recent graduate of North Dakota State, made his first appearance for the Cougars on Tuesday.

Winnipeg Goldeyes first baseman Matthew Warkentin and Gary SouthShore Railcats starter Peyton Long have been named AAPB Carbliss Batter and Pitcher of the Week. Warkentin hit .500 over six games, with five doubles, two home runs, and eight runs batted in. Long threw a shutout at Kansas City, permitting just three hits and fanning seven in the RailCats' first individual nine-inning shutout since 2018.

Kane County's Northwest Medicine Field in Geneva, Ill., will again be the site of the Nike Baseball Camp, Monday through Wednesday, with a ticket to next Thursday's (July 17) game vs. Cleburne included. Cougars skipper George Tsamis will direct the camp.

Some of this week's notable promotions across the league include:

Cleburne celebrates Christmas in July on Saturday, with a Railroaders Santa-themed t-shirt included with the ticket. Superhero Sunday follows the next day.

Tonight is Wrestling Night at Kane County, featuring a meet-and-greet with pro wrestler and actor Kurt Angle

The Milwaukee Milkmen will celebrate Nurses Night Out on Friday, offering a free ticket at the gate to nurses with valid ID.

Gary SouthShore will hold its Meals on Wheels Night on Friday, with proceeds from a specialty jersey auction going to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana. The RailCats will follow up with First Responders Night on Saturday.

The Lincoln Saltdogs are catching the Pickleball craze, with a paddle giveaway on Sunday.

Lake Country is putting a cool twist on summer with its Winter Chill celebration, Tuesday through July 17.

The Milkmen vs. Dogs game on Wednesday at Franklin Field is designated as Navy Night, as part of the U.S. Navy's weeklong schedule of community events in the Milwaukee region.







