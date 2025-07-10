Back and Forth Matchup Falls Cougars Way

July 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Geneva, Ill. - In a back-and-forth matchup, the Kane County Cougars evened the series with a 11-7 win over the Lake Country DockHounds.

Free passes were the name of the game for the DockHounds Wednesday, getting hit by three pitches and drawing seven walks. That made it both contests in which each Lake Country batter reached base. Adam Cootway was the lone Hound the reach three times and was joined by Imanol Vargas in scoring twice.

Hayden Dunhurst had the best day with the bat, notching two hits and two RBI in addition to a walk. Wednesday marked his fourth, two-hit game in his 23rd start with Lake Country. Last season in 48 games with Kane County, Dunhurst had just the four, two-hit games. Not to mention, he caught his 11th runner stealing this year.

The bullpen, which has been the strength of the DockHounds this season, slipped late for Lake Country, failing to protect a 5-4 and 6-5 lead. The unit allowed seven earned runs in three innings of work without recording a strikeout.

Dominic Cancellieri will make his second professional start Thursday evening, going for the series in the rubber match.







