Dogs Walk off Kane County to Split Series

July 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Cougars came into play on Monday night a win away from a 3-1 series win on the road. With no other games in the American Association active, all eyes were turned to Rosemont. When the Cougars jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after four innings, everybody thought it was over, especially since Jack Fox, the Kane County starter, went five perfect innings In the bottom of the fifth, Jacob Maiben broke the perfect game and no hitter up with a single to left field. In the bottom of the seventh, the Dogs finally got on the board when Chance Sisco hit his eighth home run of the season to right field, bringing home both Henry Kusiak and T.J. Hopkins. The Dogs scored two more in the eighth on a fielder's choice and throwing error by Cougars shortstop Darryl Jackson, and were withing one, as the Cougars had tacked on another. In the bottom of the ninth, who else but Jacob Teter came up to bat down a run, with the bases loaded, and two outs. On a 1-2 pitch, he got jammed, blooping the ball to shallow right-center field. Nobody got to it, and two runs scored, as the Dogs walked off the Cougars to split the series at two games a piece. Jacob DeLabio, who pitched a scoreless ninth, earned the win. The Dogs welcome the Milwaukee Milkmen into town for the first of three tomorrow, and Jeff Lindgren will go for Chicago. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.