Dogs Collect Their Second Walk-Off Win in Three Days

July 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Both teams sent their All-Star aces to the mound in today's Camp Day matchup at Impact Field. Jeff Lindgren went for the Dogs and Juan Díaz for the Milkmen. Diaz went five innings allowing one earned run and striking out seven, while Lindgren went six innings allowing three earned runs, striking out eight. Milwaukee struck first in the top of the second when Micker Adolfo launched a solo home run to left, putting the Milkmen on the board. In the top of the third, Erik Ostberg delivered a key hit, driving in two more runs with a single to extend Milwaukee's lead to 3-0. The Dogs were quiet until the bottom of the fifth, when Henry Kusiak finally broke through with a solo home run, sparking life into the offense and cutting the deficit to 3-1. In the bottom of the 6th, the Dogs offense finally woke up. Matt Scolan came through with a clutch 2-RBI single, scoring two and tying the game at three. Later in the inning, Howard Rodriguez hit a deep flyout to center that brought in the go-ahead run, giving the Dogs their first lead of the afternoon at 4-3. But the momentum didn't last. In the top of the 7th, Milwaukee responded with a three-run inning of their own, capitalizing on key hits and reclaiming the lead at 6-4. The Dogs were able to answer with two in the bottom of the seventh, plating two on a Chance Sisco double. After J.C. Keys and Jacob DeLabio combined for three scoreless heading into the bottom of the tenth, the Dogs finally got the final blow on Jacob Maiben's third single of the game, a walk-off single that scored Dusty Stroup to win the series. Tomorrow, the Dogs look to sweep Milwaukee for the second time this season, with John Baker going for Chicago. First pitch is set for 6:30 am. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







