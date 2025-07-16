Dogs Split Makeshift Doubleheader

July 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Dogs had a very strange day. They finished a previously suspended game from July 10th in Chicago to start the afternoon, which the Dogs would win 9-6, playing as the home team despite being in Milwaukee. A grand slam from Jacob Maiben and a two-run homer from Chance Sisco accounted for most of the Dogs runs, backing John Baker, who continued the game that he had started almost a week ago. Baker went eight innings, allowing five earned runs, but gave the bullpen some much needed rest. Brock Bell finished things off in the ninth.

In game two, the originally scheduled game, the Dogs went back to playing as the road team. Jacob Teter started things out with a solo home run in the top of the first inning, giving the Dogs an early 1-0 lead. This would quickly dissipate however, with the Dogs dropping down 3-1 early, behind rookie starter Michael Vallone, making his first professional appearance.

Vallone finished with a line of four innings of work, allowing three earned runs, striking out two. Eric Lin and J.C. Keys found a way to make it through the seventh inning without allowing another run, giving the Dogs offense a chance to catch back up. An RBI walk from Henry Kusiak and a sacrifice fly from Howard Rodriguez in the top of the seventh tied the game before going to extras. Dusty Stroup scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth, and the Dogs regained the lead.

The game was lost, however, on a two-run single to right field by Chase Estep, scoring Andy Blake from first base in a wild turn of events. Because of the double-header situation, this game was only originally scheduled for seven innings, and the Milkmen walked it off in the eighth. Tomorrow, the Dogs look to bounce back and win game two of the series. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm, with Dwayne Marshall going for the Dogs. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.