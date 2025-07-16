Canaries Win Third in a Row Behind Zimmerman's Dominant Outing

July 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Ryan Zimmerman allowed just one hit over six shutout innings Tuesday to lead the Canaries past Winnipeg 2-0 at the Bird Cage.

Mike Hart delivered a two-out RBI single in the first inning and Matt Ruiz added an insurance run with an RBI base hit in the sixth. That proved to be more than enough support for Zimmerman, who allowed only two baserunners and struck out five before inclement weather halted play in the bottom of the seventh.

The Birds (34-25) have now won three straight games and will look to clinch the series Wednesday at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.