Canaries Power Past Fargo-Moorhead

July 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries slugged four homeruns on Saturday, powering their way to a 6-5 victory over Fargo-Moorhead.

The RedHawks opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI triple but Joe Vos ripped a two-run homer in the third to put the Birds in front.

Fargo-Moorhead responded with four two-out runs in the bottom half to take a 5-2 lead but it was all Canaries from there.

Calvin Estrada smacked a two-run homerun in the sixth and Mike Hart followed with a solo shot to tie the game. Josh Rehwaldt crushed a solo roundtripper in the eighth that proved to be the difference and Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Seven different Canaries recorded a hit and Will Levine picked up his first win in a Sioux Falls uniform. The Birds (32-25) will look to clinch the series Sunday at 1:00pm.







