Canaries Pip RedHawks at Newman

July 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks connect with the bat

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks connect with the bat(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - RedHawks center fielder Lamar Sparks tallied three hits, seven total bases and three RBIs Saturday night, but it wasn't enough in a 6-5 loss to the Sioux Falls Canaries in front of 3,320 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Josh Rehwaldt's eighth-inning solo home run was the difference in a back-and-forth game that ultimately fell the way of Sioux Falls.

Both starters - Kolby Kiser for the RedHawks and Tanner Brown for the Canaries - allowed five runs, and neither factored into the decision. Naswell Paulino got the loss for the RedHawks.

Sparks and Alec Olund were the only two players in the game with multiple hits. Sparks tallied two doubles and a triple, with his two-run double in the third capping a four-run inning for the RedHawks to give the home team a 5-2 lead.

Jose Sermo started the inning off with a bang, knocking a two-run homer - his second big fly in as many nights - over the right field wall.

The Canaries tied things up with three runs in the sixth before Rehwaldt's blast gave them the lead for good.

Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls will finish their three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.