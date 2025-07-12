Monarchs Welcome All-Star Reliever Moore

American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Former American Association All-Star Steffon Moore is returning to the league with the Kansas City Monarchs.

The lefty reliever signed with Kansas City ahead of the Monarchs' doubleheader with Winnipeg Friday night from Blue Cross Park. He is available out of the bullpen for Saturday's game, which would be his team debut.

Moore, 28, is a former Rays prospect in his seventh pro season. He earned AAPB All-Star honors in 2022 while serving as the closer with the Lincoln Saltdogs. He earned an 0.36 ERA in his first 20 appearances of that season to establish himself as one of the top bullpen arms in the league.

The West Point, Mississippi native owns an impressive 12.0 K/9 across his professional career entering Friday's action.

"We saw Steffon Moore a lot, being a division rival. We like his arm, we like his competitiveness," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "I had the opportunity to manage Steffon in the All-Star Game and enjoyed being around him. We're excited to have him in a Monarchs uniform."

The Rays drafted Moore in the 26th round in 2018 out of West Alabama. He reached as high as Single-A in Tampa Bay's system, cracking that level in 2019 and 2021.

Moore suited up for Lincoln in 2022 and 2023 before splitting the 2024 season with two Atlantic League clubs.

The Monarchs (35-21) own the second-best record in the 12-team American Association. They return home to Legends Field Friday, July 18 for Mizzou Night and Friday Fireworks, as well as Christmas in July on Saturday, July 19. Tickets are available now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 913-328- 5618.







