Garcia Digs Deep, Leads Monarchs to Win

July 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg, Manitoba - Another gem from Julian Garcia guided the Kansas City Monarchs to a win north of the border.

The Monarchs' ace of staff tossed seven innings of two-run baseball and the Monarchs topped the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-2 Saturday night from Blue Cross Park.

Garcia (6-1) allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out 10, his 6th double-digit strikeout outing of the season. He threw 110 pitches.

Alex McGarry hit his first home run as a Monarch in the victory, which moves Kansas City (36-21) into a tie with Sioux City for first place in the American Association West.

Jaylyn Williams, Ryan Leitch and Alvaro Gonzalez all delivered two-hit games for Kansas City. Leitch drew two walks for a perfect night at the plate.

The Monarchs are 8-2 over their last 10 games and will go for a four-game sweep of Winnipeg Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Kansas City manufactured a run in the second to open the scoring. Josh Bissonette hit a sacrifice fly off Goldeyes starter Zan Rose to score Gonzalez and make it 1-0.

McGarry's homer, a two-run blast, made it 3-0 Kansas City in the fourth.

The Monarchs tacked on two more runs in the fifth on a wild pitch and a ground ball from Gonzalez.

Rose was pulled after 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

The Goldeyes pushed across their first run in the fifth on a ground ball before Ramon Bramasco homered on the first pitch of the sixth.

Leam Mendez pitched a hitless eighth and Josh Bortka worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn the save for Kansas City.

Daniel Martinez will start Sunday's series finale for Kansas City against Winnipeg's James Bradwell.

Fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







