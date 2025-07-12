RailCats Dominate DockHounds 13-2

July 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats exploded for 18 hits and rolled past the Lake Country DockHounds 13-2 on Saturday night at the Steel Yard.

Every RailCat in the lineup contributed, as Gary posted crooked numbers in the 2nd, 5th, and 8th innings to overwhelm the DockHounds. Jairus Richards continued his strong week, going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Catcher Cooper Edwards also had a fantastic game. Edwards, Saturday's player of the game, added two doubles and drove in five runs.

Six RailCats reached multi-hit performances, with the bulk of the work coming in the fifth inning where they put up six runs. Jake Guenther went 3-for-5, knocking a triple, a double and a single. The 18 hits put up by the RailCats is the most they've had all season, and the 13-2 win is their largest margin of the sumer.

Right-hander Ernesto Zaragoza earned the win in his first RailCats start, tossing six strong innings of two-run ball with five strikeouts. Starting pitching has been Gary's calling card, and they have yet another incredible start from a man making his debut in a 'Cat uniform.

The Gary bullpen-Jonathan Martinez and Jaykob Acosta-combined for three shutout innings to slam the door.

Now, the RailCats are winners of four straight, and are playing a brand of baseball that is easy to root for. The 'Cats will try to make it five in a row on Sunday afternoon for a 2:00 P.M first pitch at the Steel Yard, you can bring your dog for the second Bark in the Park!







American Association Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.