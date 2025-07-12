Hansel Dominates, Hounds Can't Hold On

Gary, Ind. - Six scoreless innings from Luke Hansel were wasted in a 4-1 series opening loss to the Gary SouthShore RailCats for the Lake Country DockHounds.

Names to the American Association East Division All-Star team, Luke Hansel has been the best starter for the DockHounds in 2025. That continued Friday night at the Steel Yard. His 11th start marked the third time Hansel has completed six shutout frames, but Lake Country had won his first two such outings.

A leadoff walk and two errors snowballed into a four-run seventh inning for the last place RailCats to stage a come back against the first place DockHounds.

Lake Country's lone run came when Adam Cootway and Ray Zuberer III started the fourth inning with singles. A Hayden Dunhurst ground ball plated Cootway to grab the early lead.

Kelvan Pilot gets the ball Saturday evening looking to even the series and avoid a losing streak.







