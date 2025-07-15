Let's Make It 2; Hounds Take Down RailCats

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds orchestrated a 7-3 comeback win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats in the team's return to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Monday night.

Ryan Hernandez singled to lead off the second inning and scored on a Freddy Rojas Jr. sacrifice fly before the RailCats rallied for three runs in the top of the third frame.

Down by two, Lake Country was silenced at the plate until the sixth inning. With one out, Ray Zuberer III and Daunte Stuart singled before a Luke Roskam walk. With the bases loaded, Hernandez was hit by a pitch and the newest DockHound, Brian O'Keefe, walked to tie the game at three apiece.

O'Keefe, a natural catcher who flashed a terrific glove in his Lake Country debut today at third base, went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI.

"I wanted to quickly get involved with the guys in the clubhouse and see how they're energy gels with mine," said O'Keefe. "It was my first game at third base in a long time... but it's not unnatural to me, I've always tried to take ground balls there when I can.

"At the plate, I just try to remind myself 'simple through the middle' often so I don't try to do too much with my swing, it seems to be the message around here too," said O'Keefe.

Brett Conine turned in six innings of work in a no-decision; he allowed the three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Will Sandy threw a scoreless seventh inning before Lake Country exploded for four runs in the bottom of the frame and earned the win in the outing. Six free bases gifted in the inning by the RailCats' bullpen and defensive miscues, along with doubles from both Stuart and Aaron Hill, proved to be the difference-maker.

Trey Riley turned in a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts before giving way for Trey Dillard to lock down the ninth.

The DockHounds (32-24) will return to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park tomorrow against Gary SouthShore (19-40). RHP Dominic Cancellieri's first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.







