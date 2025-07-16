'Hounds Bats Explode in 7-2 Victory

July 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds scored seven unanswered runs in another comeback victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Tuesday night, 7-2.

After the RailCats hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning, Lake Country responded with a Derek Maiben leadoff single in the bottom of the frame. He came around to score on Daunte Stuart's RBI double to trim the deficit in half.

Starting pitcher Dominic Cancellieri threw five innings, allowing just those two runs on five total hits and four walks while striking out three batters in his first professional win.

Ray Zuberer III and Stuart both reached base and scored on a 2-RBI single from Ryan Hernandez in the bottom of the fifth frame. In the sixth, Freddy Rojas Jr. and Derek Maiben both scored on a 2-RBI triple from Braedon Blackford's first game at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Blackford would touch home shortly afterwards; Zuberer III slugged his sixth home run of the year for a 7-2 Dockhound lead.

"I really emphasized pregame on simplifying my approach in my head," said Zuberer III. "When I start to think too much, I'm in trouble." He extended his streak to 15 games in a row reaching base safely, and for the first time as a DockHound, stole a base for the third straight game.

Chris Jefferson twirled three solid relief innings, surrendering just one hit while striking out three batters. Eric Torres locked it down with a 1-2-3 ninth inning with three strikeouts, the second time he's done so this year.

Lake Country (33-24) continues its home series against Gary SouthShore on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. 2025 All-Star Luke Hansel (6-2, 3.21 ERA) toes the rubber for the first-place DockHounds.







