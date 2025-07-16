RedHawks Sweep Doubleheader against Kansas City

July 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Michael Hallquist slides into second

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Michael Hallquist slides into second(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - RedHawks pitchers allowed one run over 14 innings and the bats manufactured runs Tuesday night to claim 5-0 and 3-1 wins over the Kansas City Monarchs in two halves of a doubleheader at Newman Outdoor Field.

Orlando Rodriguez threw seven shutout innings in Game 1 with only a tight four hits allowed to keep the Monarchs off the scoreboard, then newcomer Shane Barringer gave up one run on three hits while striking out four to earn his first win with the RedHawks in Game 2.

Brendon Dadson homered to cap a five-run third inning in a drizzly Game 1. That was all the scoring Fargo-Moorhead needed with Rodriguez on the mound.

Two runs in the first inning of Game 2 might have been enough, but a couple of stolen bases and an RBI single from Michael Hallquist added an insurance run in the sixth inning before Garrett Alexander came on for his fifth save of the year.

The RedHawks and Monarchs will continue their series on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.