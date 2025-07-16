RedHawks Sweep Doubleheader against Kansas City
July 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Michael Hallquist slides into second
(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)
FARGO - RedHawks pitchers allowed one run over 14 innings and the bats manufactured runs Tuesday night to claim 5-0 and 3-1 wins over the Kansas City Monarchs in two halves of a doubleheader at Newman Outdoor Field.
Orlando Rodriguez threw seven shutout innings in Game 1 with only a tight four hits allowed to keep the Monarchs off the scoreboard, then newcomer Shane Barringer gave up one run on three hits while striking out four to earn his first win with the RedHawks in Game 2.
Brendon Dadson homered to cap a five-run third inning in a drizzly Game 1. That was all the scoring Fargo-Moorhead needed with Rodriguez on the mound.
Two runs in the first inning of Game 2 might have been enough, but a couple of stolen bases and an RBI single from Michael Hallquist added an insurance run in the sixth inning before Garrett Alexander came on for his fifth save of the year.
The RedHawks and Monarchs will continue their series on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.
Images from this story
American Association Stories from July 16, 2025
- Dogs Split Makeshift Doubleheader - Chicago Dogs
- RedHawks Sweep Doubleheader against Kansas City - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Monarchs Swept in Doubleheader - Kansas City Monarchs
- 'Hounds Bats Explode in 7-2 Victory - Lake Country DockHounds
- Saltdogs Snap Skid with Win over X's - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Canaries Win Third in a Row Behind Zimmerman's Dominant Outing - Sioux Falls Canaries
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Stories
- RedHawks Sweep Doubleheader against Kansas City
- RedHawks Welcome Five Millionth Fan
- Canaries Pip RedHawks at Newman
- Canaries Pip RedHawks at Newman
- RedHawks Return Home with Exciting Win Over Canaries