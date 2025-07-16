Canaries Outslug Goldeyes, Stretch Winning Streak to Four with Historic Victory

July 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Trevor Achenbach and Jordan Barth both homered and Charlie Hasty tied the franchise's all-time saves record as the Canaries defeated Winnipeg 3-2 on Wednesday.

Achenbach launched a two-run homer in the second inning to open the scoring before the Goldeyes responded in the fifth with an RBI single. Barth's solo shot in the bottom of the eighth extended the lead to 3-1 before Winnipeg got a run back with a homerun of their own in the ninth. Hasty recorded the final two outs to tie Aaron Cotter as the Canaries' all-time saves leader with 47.

Barth and Achenbach each finished with two hits while Cade Torgerson allowed one run and struck out four over six innings. The Canaries have now won four in a row to improve to a season-high 10 games above the .500 mark at 35-25. The Birds will look to complete the three-game series sweep Thursday at 6:35 pm.







