Railroaders Even Series in Commanding 13-4 Win

July 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Cleburne Railroaders found hits from every batter in their lineup Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field after the Kane County Cougars did the same in the first game of the series.

The Cougars got the scoring started early though in the bottom of the first against Blair Henley. Trendon Craig got aboard with a leadoff walk and managed to reach second on his 15th steal of the season. Josh Allen was then able to move him to third on a fly ball. Marcus Chiu then shot a ball through the infield and scored Craig giving the Cougars an early 1-0 lead. On the next at bat, Todd Lott blasted a 442-foot bomb over the batter's eye in center field and extended the Cougar lead to 3-0.

The Railroaders would strike back though against Konnor Ash in the top of the fourth inning. Cooper Weiss reached first on a walk. Two batters later, Aaron Altherr smacked his second home run of the series over the left field wall to cut into the Cougars lead 3-2. After Kyle Martin singled his way on-base, Chris Kwitzer smoked a ball to the wall in left field, scoring Martin and tying the game at three. Finally, Jacob Morrow dropped a single into shallow right field that scored Kwitzer, scoring four straight for Cleburne giving them a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the momentum switched again. Allen got the best of Kristian Scott with a double down the left field line. A couple batters later, Lott would strike again for his third RBI when he lifted a ball over the infield for a base hit, scoring Allen and tying the game at four. Mark Washington (1-0) would enter the game for Cleburne and shut down any further offense from Kane County.

Then, in the top of the eighth, the Railroaders would strike the finishing blows. Casey Crosby (2-3) entered the game and surrendered three straight singles to Weiss, Shed Long Jr., and Altherr to load the bases with nobody out. Steven Rivas then charged a ball to the wall in left center, clearing the bases on a triple and giving the Railroaders a 7-4 lead. Rivas would come in and score himself after Kwitzer smashed his second double of the night and second RBI, pushing the lead to 8-4. Cleburne would find two more runs in the eighth when Kwitzer crossed home after a fielder's choice, and Morrow scored on a wild pitch to make the lead 10-4. After the Railroaders managed to load the bases once again, they were cleared for the second time in the inning on a three-RBI double by Altherr, maxing out the lead for Cleburne 13-4.

The rubber match of this series is set to happen tomorrow night at Northwestern Medicine field with a 6:30 start time. The Cougars will pitch righty Vin Timpanelli (4.99) against a pitcher to be announced for the Railroaders. It will be thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, with two-dollar domestic beers, two-dollar sodas, and half price hot dogs. It will also be military appreciation night.







