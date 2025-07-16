Rutherford Homers, But RedHawks Squeak by Monarchs

July 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Blake Rutherford of the Kansas City Monarchs

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Blake Rutherford of the Kansas City Monarchs(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO, N.D. - Blake Rutherford hit his fourth home run of the season, but the Kansas City Monarchs lost a tight game to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-2 Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Rutherford's two-run blast put Kansas City ahead 2-1 in the second, but the RedHawks would pull away in the late innings to win the third game of the four-game set.

The Monarchs (37-24) are two-games back of first-place Sioux City in the American Association West with the defeat.

The RedHawks tied the game in dramatic fashion in the fifth on a straight steal of home from Michael Hallquist. Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra and third baseman Robbie Glendinning were ejected arguing the call on the close play.

RedHawks starter Jake Dykhoff delivered another impressive start, tossing seven innings of two-run ball. He allowed six hits while walking none and striking out three.

Monarchs starter Josh Hendrickson left with a no-decision after five innings. He was charged with two runs on three hits, three walks and six strikeouts.

A pair of wild pitches brought in two more RedHawks runs in the seventh to give the hosts a two-run edge, and the Fargo-Moorhead bullpen tossed two clean innings to shut the door.

UP NEXT

Fargo-Moorhead and Kansas City finish their four-game set Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Blake Goldsberry will start for Kansas City; the RedHawks' starter is still to be announced. Fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.