Monarchs Drop Marathon to RedHawks

July 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs dropped a game of runs at Legends Field. The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored seven unanswered runs to open the game and tallied five unanswered runs to secure a 13-6 win at Legends Field on Saturday.

The game looked bleak for Kansas City through five innings. The RedHawks (34-31) soared to a 7-0 lead following a five-run third. Fargo-Moorhead plated additional runs in the fourth and fifth frames.

Kansas City (38-26) stormed back with some severe power.

Micah Pries smashed a 108-mph single to start things in the sixth inning. Pries finished 4-for-4 on Saturday night.

Jorge Bonifacio demolished a 433-foot three-run home run to get KC on the board. His 10th of the year cut the deficit to 7-3.

Fargo-Moorhead responded with a solo shot from Alec Olund in the top of the seventh to boost the lead to 8-3.

Kansas City responded in the bottom of the seventh. Josh Bissonette kickstarted the bats with a one- out triple. Andes Noriega planted an RBI single four pitches later to cut the lead to 8-4.

The hit marked Noriega's first RBI with the Monarchs after making his debut on Friday.

All-Star Jaylyn Williams left the yard with a two-run shot later in the inning. The second baseman launched his third homer of the season on top of the Home Run Patio to cut Fargo-Moorhead's lead to 8-6.

The buck stopped there for Kansas City. Fargo-Moorhead plated a run in the eighth and four more in the ninth to secure the series victory.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs finish off their schedule before the All-Star Game break on Sunday at 1:05 for Bluey Day at Legends Field. RHP Ashton Goudeau starts for Kansas City against Fargo-Moorhead's Orlando Rodriguez.







American Association Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.