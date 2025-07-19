Monarchs Drop Marathon to RedHawks
July 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Kansas City Monarchs News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs dropped a game of runs at Legends Field. The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored seven unanswered runs to open the game and tallied five unanswered runs to secure a 13-6 win at Legends Field on Saturday.
The game looked bleak for Kansas City through five innings. The RedHawks (34-31) soared to a 7-0 lead following a five-run third. Fargo-Moorhead plated additional runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
Kansas City (38-26) stormed back with some severe power.
Micah Pries smashed a 108-mph single to start things in the sixth inning. Pries finished 4-for-4 on Saturday night.
Jorge Bonifacio demolished a 433-foot three-run home run to get KC on the board. His 10th of the year cut the deficit to 7-3.
Fargo-Moorhead responded with a solo shot from Alec Olund in the top of the seventh to boost the lead to 8-3.
Kansas City responded in the bottom of the seventh. Josh Bissonette kickstarted the bats with a one- out triple. Andes Noriega planted an RBI single four pitches later to cut the lead to 8-4.
The hit marked Noriega's first RBI with the Monarchs after making his debut on Friday.
All-Star Jaylyn Williams left the yard with a two-run shot later in the inning. The second baseman launched his third homer of the season on top of the Home Run Patio to cut Fargo-Moorhead's lead to 8-6.
The buck stopped there for Kansas City. Fargo-Moorhead plated a run in the eighth and four more in the ninth to secure the series victory.
UP NEXT
The Monarchs finish off their schedule before the All-Star Game break on Sunday at 1:05 for Bluey Day at Legends Field. RHP Ashton Goudeau starts for Kansas City against Fargo-Moorhead's Orlando Rodriguez.
