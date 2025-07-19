Henson Clutch Homer Leads Saltdogs to Victory

July 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraskam - Spencer Henson hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 6-5, Saturday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln claimed the series by winning the first two games of the weekend three-game set, and will compete for a sweep, Sunday afternoon.

Lincoln (27-37) scored six runs off four hits with one error. Winnipeg (25-38) had five runs with eleven hits and no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-seven minutes, in front of 3,417 fans.

Winnipeg grabbed the lead in the top of the third. Facing Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas, Keshawn Lynch hit a triple off the left field wall. Then, Ray-Patrick Didder grounded out to third, scoring Lynch, to make it 1-0.

The Saltdogs captured the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Rolando Espinosa drew a walk, against Winnipeg starter James Bradwell. Then, a wild pitch advanced Espinosa to second. A ground out to first, off the bat of Drew DeVine, moved Espinosa to third. Then, Max Hewitt hit a bouncer to first, where Roby Enriquez threw home, and Espinosa was tagged out, attempting to score. The next batter, Kyle Battle, hit a two-run home run to right-centerfield, to put Lincoln in front, 2-1.

The Goldeyes bounced back to take the lead in the top of the seventh inning. With one out, Tripp Clark doubled against Lincoln reliever Dylan Beck. Then, Max Murphy drew a walk. The next batter, Roby Enriquez, singled, scoring Clark, to tie the game at 2-2. Then, Tanner O'Tremba hit a one-hopper back to the mound, however, Beck's throw to second went into centerfield, allowing Murphy to score, to make it a 3-2 Goldeyes lead. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Matt Mullenbach. The right-handed reliever's second pitch to Keshawn Lynch was in the dirt and bounced to the backstop, scoring Enriquez, to make it 4-2. Two batters later, Ray-Patrick Didder singled, scoring O'Tremba, to make the score 5-2.

Lincoln's comeback occurred in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Goldeyes reliever Ben Onyshko, Jack Cone was hit by a pitch, then took second on a passed ball. The next batter, Danny Bautista Jr. was hit by a pitch, to put runners at first and second. Brody Fahr extended his on-base streak to 29 straight games when he drew a walk, which loaded the bases. Winnipeg made a pitching change, bringing on, Rickey Ramirez. After Neyfy Castillo popped out to second base, Spencer Henson hit a Ramirez 2-0 pitch over the wall in left field for a three-run home run, putting the Saltdogs in front, 6-5.

Connor Langrell entered the game in the top of the ninth and retired the Goldeyes in order, striking out Ray-Patrick Didder, looking, to end the game.

Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas pitched 5.0 innings, giving up one run off six hits, struck out four and walked two. Dylan Beck pitched 1.1 innings, yielding four runs off two hits and walked two. Matt Mullenbach (3-3) claimed the win in relief, working 1.2 innings, surrendering three hits, struck out one and walked one. Connor Langrell earned his third save of the year after pitching 1.0 inning and striking out two.

Winnipeg starter James Bradwell pitched 6.0 innings, giving up two runs off two hits, struck out six and walked three. Ben Onyshko worked 1.0 inning, yielded three runs, struck out one and walked two. Rickey Ramirez (0-1) took the loss after 1.0 inning, surrendering one run off two hits, one of which was the go-ahead home run by Henson.

Offensively for Lincoln, Spencer Henson was 1-for-3 with a three-run home run. Kyle Battle went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer.

For the Goldeyes, Ramon Bramasco was 2-for-5. Tripp Clark was 2-for-4. Roby Enriquez was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Keshawn Lynch was 2-for-5. Ray-Patrick Didder went 1-for-5 and drove in two runs. Andy Armstrong was 2-for-3.

The Saltdogs won their second straight, while Winnipeg's losing streak stretched to nine games.

Lincoln will go for the sweep Sunday afternoon, in the final game before the American Association's All-Star Break. LHP Greg Loukinen (5-4, 5.08 ERA) will pitch for the Saltdogs. RHP Luke Boyd (1-7, 5.12 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg. First pitch is 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and audio will stream live at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game is available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Sunday's game is " Family Funday Sunday". Fans may purchase one Upper Reserved Game Ticket, one Fairbury Brand Hot Dog, one Bag of Chips and one Pepsi Fountain Soda for only $17. Fans may also Upgrade to Lower Reserved seating for $3 more. In addition, it's " Signature Sunday" with pregame player autographs sponsored by Wild Dutchman Sunflower Seeds, plus, it's " Faith & Family Day". For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.