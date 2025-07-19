Longtime RedHawk Jeff Bittiger Passes Away

July 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Jeff Bittiger

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Jeff Bittiger(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are saddened to announce that longtime pitcher, coach and front office staff member Jeff Bittiger passed away Saturday at his home in Pennsylvania after a private battle with cancer. He was 63.

Since he became the first player in team history on October 19, 1995, Bitt has been a constant with the RedHawks.

A member of the 1987 World Series champion Minnesota Twins, he came to Fargo-Moorhead with Doug Simunic from the Winnipeg Goldeyes as the Northern League's career leader in wins, shutouts, games started and innings pitched and continued to lead on and off the field for many years to come.

On the mound, Bittiger appeared in seven different seasons for Fargo-Moorhead from 1996-2002. He is one of only six players in team history to start 75 or more career games. During that span and an additional year as the full-time pitching coach, Bittiger helped lead the RedHawks to two Northern League titles.

Bittiger fashioned a 36-12 record with a 3.46 ERA in 77 starts (393.1 innings) from 1996-2002. In 2000, he was named Baseball America's Independent Player of the Decade for the 1990's.

When he transitioned into a player personnel role in 2004, he continued to play a critical role in locating prospective players and constructing RedHawks rosters that won four more league titles. He also served as a pro scout for the Oakland Athletics during that time.

Even after his cancer diagnosis, Bittiger still played a key role in the day-to-day player operations and team-building aspects of the RedHawks.

Jeff will be remembered for his determination on and off the field, his love for the game of baseball and the countless players he coached and helped to greater career success.

The RedHawks will continue to honor Bitt this week when he is inducted into the American Association of Professional Baseball Hall of Fame and throughout the summer as the team celebrates its 30th season.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date when it is possible for those around the game of baseball to attend.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.