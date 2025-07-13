RedHawks Welcome Five Millionth Fan

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks exchange congratulations in the dugout

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks exchange congratulations in the dugout

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks celebrated a franchise milestone before Sunday's game against the Sioux Falls Canaries even began.

Jeremy Dirksen of Spicer, Minnesota, became the five millionth fan to take in a RedHawks baseball game when he and his wife, Ali, walked through the main gate at Newman Outdoor Field about half an hour before the first pitch Sunday.

The Dirksens were in town to watch their son, Drey, play for the visiting Canaries.

Naturally, they were appropriately swapped into RedHawks gear by the time Jeremy took the field to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

The couple received a custom jersey, season tickets and a RedHawks prize package.

10,628 days after the RedHawks played their first-ever game in Fargo on June 7, 1996, at Jack Williams Stadium came the milestone 30 seasons in the making.

After the pregame festivities, Fargo-Moorhead dropped a 5-4 decision to Sioux Falls.

The RedHawks will open a four-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs with a seven-inning doubleheader on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Game 2 will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

