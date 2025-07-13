Hounds Lose Rey and the Game

July 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Gary, Ind. - The Lake Country DockHounds have dropped three straight games with the 13-2 loss to the Gary SouthShore RailCats Saturday evening.

Going back on a fly ball in the second inning, Brian Rey crashed into the wall and laid on the warning track without movement. The now all-star was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital, but later returned to the clubhouse. A scary situation to say the least, Rey remained responsive throughout.

The RailCats led 4-0 in the fifth inning, but the DockHounds offense missing one of its best bats showed some life. A walk by Aaron Hill and double by new DockHound Braedon Blackworth set up a two-run single for Ray Zuberer III, cutting the deficit in half.

Gary responded immediately with a run in the bottom half before loading the bases for Ernny Ordonez. On a shallow fly ball to right field, Eury Perez made a sliding catch and threw behind the runner at first base for an inning ending double play. With Perez's glove close to the ground, the umpiring crew decided to gather and discuss the catch, ultimately overturning it and the double play to result in a RBI-single. What appeared to be a 5-2 game going to sixth inning suddenly became 6-2 with still one out in the fifth. Four additional runs scored, pulling the RailCats away from the DockHounds.

Three more runs scored with two outs in the eighth inning on a career day for Cooper Edwards who drove home five RailCats.

Kyle Lobstein makes his fifth start for Lake Country Sunday afternoon, looking to salvage the series.







