Canaries Rally Past RedHawks in Rubber Match

July 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries overcame multiple deficits on Sunday, rallying to defeat Fargo-Moorhead 5-4 at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks built a 3-0 lead through five innings but Sioux Falls responded with a three-run rally in the top of the sixth. Mike Hart lined an RBI single before the Canaries drew back-to-back bases loaded walks to tie the game.

Fargo-Moorhead regained the lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the frame but Jordan Barth delivered a two-out, two-run double in the seventh that proved to be the difference.

Matt Ruiz led the Birds offensively with two hits and Charlie Hasty worked a scoreless ninth to earn his 46th career save, tying Kris Regas for the second-most in Canaries history.

Sioux Falls (33-25) returns home to take on Winnipeg Tuesday at 6:35pm.







