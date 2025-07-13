Lake Country Ends RailCats Winning Streak

July 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - The Lake Country DockHounds bounced back Sunday afternoon, riding a clutch performance from catcher Hayden Dunhurst to a 4-2 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats at the Steel Yard.

Dunhurst launched a solo homer and added a double, driving in two of Lake Country's four runs. Daunte Stuart and Luke Roskam chipped in RBIs as the DockHounds struck in four separate innings to hold off a steady RailCats offense. Stuart's RBI came in the third, and Roskams was in the 9th to push the score to 4-2.

Despite multi-hit games from LG Castillo, Carlos Machado, and Elvis Peralta-who also stole his 22nd base of the year, Gary couldn't capitalize on their nine total hits. Peralta went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored both of Gary's runs in the first and third innings.

Kyle Lobstein turned in a gritty six-inning start for Lake Country, allowing two earned runs to earn the win. Robert Gsellman shut the door in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to secure his second save.

The RailCats are now 19-39 and will head on the road for a four-game series against the same Lake Country DockHounds. Tomorrow's pitching matchup will feature RHP Brett Conine for Lake Country as he will face RHP Andres Diaz.







