Monarchs Win Thriller for Calfapietra's 1300th

July 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Blake Rutherford of the Kansas City Monarchs

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Dave Mahussier / Winnipeg Goldeyes) Blake Rutherford of the Kansas City Monarchs(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Dave Mahussier / Winnipeg Goldeyes)

Winnipeg, Manitoba - Joe Calfapietra's 1300th managerial win had everything: lead changes, drama, and a four-game road sweep.

The Kansas City Monarchs edged the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-4 in a heart-pounding series finale from Blue Cross Park.

The Monarchs (37-21) are tied with Sioux City for the best record in the American Association, with the Explorers still in action against the Cleburne Railroaders Sunday night.

Calfapietra reached the milestone in his 25th season as a professional baseball manager. It's his eighth year with Kansas City, where he's compiled 453 wins.

The Monarchs' bullpen pitched four shutout innings in the victory, allowing just three hits. Starting pitcher Daniel Martinez earned the win after five innings of work, allowing four runs (three earned). He gave up five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

All-Star second baseman Jaylyn Williams went 3-for-5 for Kansas City. Five different Monarchs recorded RBIs.

The Monarchs plated two in the first on RBI knocks from John Nogowski and Blake Rutherford.

Winnipeg tied the score in the second on a two-run home run from Ramon Bramasco, his fifth of the season.

Joshuan Sandoval's two-out RBI single put KC in front 3-2 in the fourth, but the Goldeyes scored two on a Monarchs error in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead.

Kansas City took the lead for good in the sixth. Alvaro Gonzalez tied it with an RBI double, and a sacrifice fly from Ross Adolph made it 5-4 Kansas City.

Jeff Hakanson, Steffon Moore, Leam Mendez and Hunter McMahon combined to finish the game out for Kansas City. McMahon pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save in four games.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs have Monday off before heading to Fargo for a four-game series with the RedHawks.

The series starts with a doubleheader Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. from Newman Outdoor Field.

Images from this story



Blake Rutherford of the Kansas City Monarchs

(Dave Mahussier / Winnipeg Goldeyes)







American Association Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.