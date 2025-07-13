Chicago Completes Sweep of Saltdogs

July 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Chicago Dogs hit three home runs and defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 10-5, Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. Rolando Espinosa homered for Lincoln in the loss, connecting on his 12th long ball of the season.

Chicago (33-25) scored ten runs with nine hits and committed two errors. Lincoln plated five runs off nine hits with one error, in a game that lasted two hours and forty-three minutes, in front of 2,334 fans.

The Dogs jumped in front with the first at-bat of the game. Reggie Pruitt, Jr. hit an 0-2 pitch from Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas over the wall in left field, to make it 1-0.

In the top of the third, Chicago added two more runs. Howard Rodriguez led off by getting hit by a pitch, took second on a balk, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Reggie Pruitt, Jr. drove home Rodriguez on a ground out to third, to make it 2-0. The next batter, Henry Kusiak, hit a solo home run, to make it 3-0.

Lincoln answered in the bottom of the third. Rolando Espinosa hit a solo home run off Chicago starter Jack Nedrow to make it a 3-1 game.

Chicago added two more runs in the top of the fifth. Max Moris hit a one-out double. Two batters later, Henry Kusiak singled, scoring Moris, to make it 4-1. Then, Jacob Teter hit a double, bringing in Kusiak, to make it a 5-1 Chicago lead.

The Dogs scored again, in the top of the seventh. Reggie Pruitt, Jr. singled, then stole second and took third on an errant throw. The next batter, Henry Kusiak, hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Pruitt, Jr., to make it a 6-1 Dogs lead.

In the top of the eighth, Chance Sisco was hit by a pitch from Lincoln reliever Sean Mullen, who made his Saltdogs debut. A wild pitch moved Sisco to second. Two batters later, Matt Scolan was hit by a pitch. Then, Andy Nelson drew a walk, to load the bases. The next batter, Howard Rodriguez, hit a grand slam home run to left, to make it a 10-1, Chicago lead.

Lincoln tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth. Facing Chicago reliever Brandon Scott, Spencer Henson singled, then took second on a passed ball. Two batters later, Drew DeVine singled, then took second on defensive indifference. The next batter, Kyle Battle, drew a walk, to load the bases. Then, Rolando Espinosa singled, scoring Henson and DeVine, to make the score, 10-3. Then, Brody Fahr reached on a fielder's choice, putting runners at first and third. Fahr took second on defensive indifference. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr. reached on an infield single, and a throwing error scored two runs and advanced Bautista, Jr. to third, making the score, 10-5. Chicago brought John Kelly in the game, to pitch. Jack Cone singled. Then, Neyfy Castillo drew a walk, to load the bases. However, Kelly struck out Spencer Henson, swinging, to end the game.

Chicago starter Jack Nedrow (1-1) earned the win, pitching 6.2 innings, giving up one run off four hits, stuck out eight and walked one. Brock Bell pitched 1.1 innings and struck out three. Brandon Scott pitched 0.2 innings, yielding four runs off four hits and walked one. John Kelly pitched 0.1 inning, giving up one hit, struck out one and walked one.

Saltdogs starer Jhon Vargas (2-2) took the loss after 7.0 innings pitched, giving up six runs, five earned, eight hits and struck out four. Sean Mullen pitched 1.0 inning, yielding four runs off one hit, struck out two and walked one. Connor Langrell pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Offensively for the Dogs, Reggie Pruitt, Jr. was 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Henry Kusiak was 2-for-5 with a home run and three runs batted in. Jacob Teter went 2-for-5 and drove in one run. Howard Rodriguez was 1-for-3 with a grand slam home run.

For Lincoln, Jack Cone was 2-for-5. Drew DeVine went 2-for-4. Rolando Espinosa was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Chicago won its sixth straight and will begin a series at Milwaukee, on Tuesday.

Lincoln dropped its fifth in a row and will continue its homestand by beginning a three-game series with the Sioux City Explorers, on Tuesday night. LHP Greg Loukinen (4-4, 5.24 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. For Sioux City, RHP Peniel Otano (1-4, 6.92 ERA) will take the mound. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with audio streaming live at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game may be viewed at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Tuesday's game is " Triple Play Tuesday". Fans may donate three (3) Children's Personal Hygiene items to benefit "BraveBe Child Advocacy Center" & receive a FREE general admission Ticket sponsored by Celerion. Plus, it's " Taco Tuesday", as there will be great specials. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







