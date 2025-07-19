Canaries Defeat Explorers on Star Wars Night

Sioux City Explorers' Jeremy Goins on the mound

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Emily Trucke Sioux City Explorers)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- The Sioux Falls Canaries (37-26) beat the Sioux City Explorers (41-23), 8-4, to even the series and set up a decisive rubber match. A relentless early attack and airtight pitching left Sioux City searching for answers heading into the final game before the All-Star break.

After two scoreless innings to start the middle game of the series, Sioux Falls broke through against Jared Wetherbee (8-2) in the top of the third. Joe Vos singled and advanced to third base after the left-hander's pickoff attempt sailed down the right-field line, setting up a Matt Ruiz RBI single.

Sioux Falls went on to load the bases in the inning with no outs, and each base runner crossed the plate. After Calvin Estrada's sacrifice fly, Jordan Barth sent one back to the mound that Wetherbee deflected. The hurler hopped off the mound in an attempt to make a hero throw, but his fire to first sailed wide and down the line, plating two and providing the Canaries a 4-0 advantage in a 40-pitch inning for Wetherbee.

After a scoreless fourth, Sioux Falls went back to work amid more chaos in Sioux City. With runners at the corners and one out in the fifth, Jordan Barth bounced a double-play ball to second base, and instead of ending the frame, it scooted through Nick Shumpert's legs into right field, scoring another run.

The Canaries scored twice more in the stanza, taking a commanding 7-0 lead and would tack on another in the eighth. The X's offense couldn't do anything against Canary starter Thomas Dorminy (8-0) fired eight shutout innings, allowing just two hits in one of his best outings of the season.

With the game out of reach, the Explorers plated four meaningless runs as Sioux Falls evened the series.

The Explorers wrap up their final series before the All-Star Break on Sunday afternoon July 20 against the Sioux Falls Canaries at 4:05 p.m. The gates will open at 3:00 p.m. The pitching matchup will feature RHP Peniel Otaño (1-5, 7.36) going for Sioux City while Sioux Falls will turn to RHP Ryan Zimmerman (2-4, 9.22). The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all Explorers games are available at the ticket office or going online at xsbaseball.com. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City had their streak of three straight quality starts snapped.

-The X's are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

-The Explorers have a league best 41-23 record and lead Kansas City by three games.

-Sioux Falls pulls to within 3.5 games of Sioux City in the West Division.

-Henry George reached base for the 17th straight game.

-Sioux City had their first four error game of the season.

-The season series with Sioux Falls is even at four games each.

-The X's are 6-7 on Sunday, the only losing day of the week.

-Sioux City added four stolen bases now with 147 on the season.

- University of Iowa rookie Ben DeTaeye tossed a scoreless inning and has four innings over his last three appearances holding the opposition scoreless with five strikeouts.

Jeremy Goins of the Sioux City Explorers pitches against the Sioux Falls Canaries Saturday night July 19, 2025 at Lewis and Clark in Sioux City, Iowa in the Canaries 8-4 win over the Explorers. (Emily Trucke Sioux City Explorers)

