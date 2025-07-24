5-Run Eighth Helps Sioux City Run Past RailCats

GARY, Ind. - The Sioux City Explorers (43-23) stormed out of the All-Star break with an 8-3 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats (21-45). Tied through seven, the X's rode a late offensive surge to victory in the series opener.

In a rain-soaked evening, The Explorers picked up right where they left off after the break, placing two base runners in scoring position with no outs for All-Star Zac Vooletich. His bouncer to third knocked in Austin Davis for the game's first run.

Starter Ernesto Zaragoza plunked D'Shawn Knowles, and both he and Henry George stole their way into scoring position for Torin Montgomery. The former Missouri Tiger rolled over to third base as George crossed the plate and doubled the X's lead.

Sioux City swiped four bases in the opening frame and went on to steal fifteen bags in the game, tying a league record and adding to its league-leading total.

The RailCats scored before recording their first base hit. Angel Macuare punched out his first batter in the third inning, but walked the next hitter, Xavier Valentin.

Jake Hoover stepped up next and dribbled a tailor-made double-play ball to third that scooted right through the wickets of Abdiel Layer into left field, putting runners at the corners. Elvis Peralta followed with a slow roller to second that squeaked by Nick Shumpert, scoring Valentin as Gary SouthShore cut the deficit in half.

Macuare exited after the third due to injury precaution, as lefty long man Jaren Jackson (1-2) replaced him and delivered a scoreless fourth. The RailCats grabbed the lead in the fifth inning thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles from Jairus Richards and LG Castillo.

After a shaky first inning, Zaragoza tossed five subsequent shutout innings, surrendering just two total hits in his outing. Demarcus Evans came on for the RailCats in the seventh and lost the lead.

Shumpert reached on a fielder's choice and stole second on the next pitch, advancing to third when Valentin's throw sailed into center field. With the infield in, Kurtis Byrne's slow grounder to second allowed him to touch home and tie the game.

After working a scoreless sixth, 6-foot-7 veteran right-hander Nate Gercken (4-2) completed a shutdown seventh, keeping the score 3-3 through seven.

The X's offense went back to work in the eighth. Vooletich walked to begin the frame and moved from first-to-third on Knowles' single. Knowles took off for second, and the former Texas Tech Red Raider stole home in the process, and the Explorers took the lead.

Later in the inning with runners at the corners, Josh Day served Jonathan Martinez's (0-3) first offering into right field, driving in Knowles and extending Sioux City's lead to 5-3. The Explorers plated five in the inning, highlighted by Peralta's two-run error that broke the game open.

Chase Jessee worked a scoreless eighth and Ben DeTaeye sealed the win in the ninth as the X's moved to 6-1 on the season against the RailCats. With Kansas City's loss to Kane County, the Explorers took a season-high four-game lead in the West Division.

The Explorers will face the Gary SouthShore RailCats for game two of the four game series Friday night July 25 the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana. The game time is set for 6:45 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all Explorers games are available at the ticket office or going online at xsbaseball.com. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City tied the single game mark for stolen bases set by Gary SouthShore on July 30, 2022

-The Explorers have stolen 162 stolen bases and 108 on the road.

-The X's are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

-The Explorers have a league best 43-23 record and lead Kansas City by four games.

-Henry George reached base for the 19th straight game.

-The Explorers lead the season series against the RailCats 6-1.

-The X's are 28-0 when leading after eight innings.

-The Explorers are 25-2 when scoring five or more runs.

-Austin Davis extended his hitting streak to eight games.

-Nate Gercken appeared in his 208th game as an Explorer.

