Ten Things to Know in the American Association Following All-Star Break

MOORHEAD, Minn. - The 2025 American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) All-Star Game is officially behind us, and though a fun time was had by all in Fargo, the real business end of the season gets going when regular season play resumes tonight with about 35 games left on each team's schedule. All regular season games in the MLB Partner League remain free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

Former Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets outfielder Aaron Altherr continued his fine season with Cleburne at Tuesday's AAPB All-Star game in Fargo, N.D., taking home MVP honors in the East Division's 9-2 triumph over the West.

The Home Run Derby, Bunting Competition and Throwing Accuracy skills events were also big hits. For the third straight year, a Cleburne Railroader was the Derby champ, this time Kyle Martin taking the dinger crown. Drew Devine of Lincoln won the bunt-off (though Armand Upshaw of Kane County had this beauty) and Tasker Strobel of Winnipeg took out four bats with a single toss in the throwing game.

Aaron Altherr (.458 average, four home runs, 12 RBI for the week) of Cleburne and Austin Drury (9 innings, no runs, seven K's in win over Sioux Falls) are the Carbliss AAPB Batter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively.

Known affectionately around Sioux Falls as "Chuck Nasty," Canaries closer Charlie Hasty set the franchise record with his 48th save. The Thursday 1-2-3 outing in a 4-3 win over Winnipeg was his sixth in 11 appearances since Hasty rejoined the team in late June after beginning the season in the Mexican League.

It's not exactly out of nowhere, but the Lake Country DockHounds have a season-high eight game win streak, including the franchise's first-ever four-game sweep of the Gary SouthShore RailCats to move into first place at the All-Star break at 38-24, 3.5 games up on Chicago and six clear of Cleburne in the East Division.

Kansas-based singer/songwriter Kevin Morby and the Monarchs announced that he'll be teaming with his home state team for a special appearance on August 19 at Legends Field. The day coincides with the release of a collaborative line of themed merchandise.

The AAPB joined the baseball world in mourning the untimely loss of longtime Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher, coach and front office staff member Jeff Bittiger, who succumbed to cancer this week.

On Monday, the AAPB and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced that they are joining forces to bring an electrifying mix of professional baseball and wrestling entertainment to fans across the country this summer. AEW talent will make in-person appearances at AAPB stadiums as part of a multi-market activation. WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Jeff Jarrett and AEW star Wheeler Yuta were on hand for the All-Star festivities.

Some of this week's notable promotions across the league include:

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Team is taking over Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, a lucky Lake Country DockHounds fan will win two tickets to a Green Bay Packers game.

Winnipeg will host its ninth annual "Ukrainian Night" on Wednesday as the club continues to support all cultures, all religions and human rights

Lots of Cleburne fans are Texas Rangers fans, too, so the Railroaders and Globe Life will celebrate the Lone Star State with a World Series Final Out Bobblehead giveaway on Saturday.

Kane County is defying gravity on Friday with Wizard of Ozzie Night, complete with themed game jerseys to be auctioned later. Watch for special appearances by Elphaba and Glinda, too.

Gary SouthShore goes from "You're my only hope" to "Aloha nui loa" this weekend when the RailCats go from Star Wars Night on Friday to a Hawaiian Luau Night on Saturday.







