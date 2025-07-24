Canaries Stymie Streaking Hounds

July 24, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries snapped Lake Country's eight-game winning streak with a 7-1 victory Thursday night to open the second half of the 2025 season.

The DockHounds struck first with an RBI single in the top of the first inning but the Canaries responded with four runs in the bottom half. Calvin Estrada tied the game with an RBI single and Mike Hart followed with a two-run triple before scoring on a Jordan Barth sacrifice fly.

Jabari Henry homered to lead off the seventh inning and Hart added an RBI single before scoring again on a base hit from Trevor Achenbach.

Cade Torgerson allowed just one run on four hits over six innings while the Sioux Falls bullpen surrendered only one baserunner across three hitless innings. Hart led the offense with two hits and three RBI as the Birds improved to 38-27 on the season.

The two teams continue their four-game series Friday at 7:05pm.







