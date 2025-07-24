Cougars Smack Season-High 18 Hits in 13-4 Victory

July 24, 2025 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - Every member of the Kane County Cougars starting nine got at least one hit as the Cougars cruised through the Kansas City Monarchs Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Monarchs (39-27) got the scoring started early against Vin Timpanelli (5-4) however. Jaylen Williams walked to lead-off the inning and worked his way over to third base over the next two hitters. Robbie Glendinning then launched a ball to deep center field that Trendon Craig caught but scored Williams giving the Monarchs an early 1-0 lead. The Cougars (29-35) answered in a big way in the bottom of the first against Julian Garcia (6-2) off the bat of Josh Allen. Allen smashed a fastball over the left field wall for sixth homer of the year and tying the game. In the bottom of the second, Armond Upshaw roped a single back up the middle, and then stole second and third to set himself up 90 feet from home. Claudio Finol would bring him in on the next at-bat with a single of his own to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead. Oscar Santos then smoked a ball to straight away center field and over the batter's eye for a two-run home run, extending the Cougar lead to 4-1.

A string of singles for Pries, John Nogowski and Glendenning scored another run for the Monarchs with Glendenning earning his second RBI scoring Pries and cutting the lead to 4-2.

Kane County would counter back with three singles and a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Finol, Robby Martin Jr., and Trendon Craig strung them together with Craig driving in Finol with a single up the middle to make the score 5-2.

The score would be busted open in the bottom of the fifth. The bases were loaded quickly with nobody out when Marcus Chiu, Todd Lott, and Upshaw all reached. Santos then picked up his third RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly, scoring Chiu and making the score 6-2. Robby Martin Jr. then cleared the bases with a double to the center field wall, extending the lead to 8-2. Finally, Zane Spinn would get in on the action doubling himself and scoring Martin to extend the lead to 9-2.

In the sixth, the lead grew more when Upshaw picked up his first RBI of the game, scoring Allen and pushing the lead to 10-2. Later, Upshaw would score on a wild pitch to make it 11-2.

The seventh inning saw the Monarchs tack on two runs. But the Cougars were quick to answer in the bottom of the inning when Upshaw and Finol picked up their second RBIs of the game with singles, scoring Craig and Chiu and making the lead 13-4. Reese Ligtenberg entered the game for Kane County in the ninth and shut the door on Kansas City securing the 13-4 win and the first game of the series.

