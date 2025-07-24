Pries' Four-Hit Game Not Enough for Monarchs

GENEVA, Ill. - Micah Pries knocked four hits and Robbie Glendinning drove in two, but the Kansas City Monarchs dropped their second-half opener to the Kane County Cougars Thursday night from Northwestern Medicine Field.

Kansas City took an early 1-0 lead but allowed nine of the next 10 runs in the defeat, both teams' first game after the All-Star break.

The Monarchs (39-27) are four games back of first-place Sioux City in the American Association West.

Pries continued his torrid start in a Monarchs uniform with a 4-for-5 performance, collecting four singles and a walk. He's reached base safely in all eight games he's played with the Monarchs, batting .414 over that span.

Glendinning went 2-for-4 including a first-inning sacrifice fly and an RBI single in the third.

Julian Garcia took his second loss of the season for the Monarchs, allowing a season-high nine runs on 11 hits in 4.2 innings of work.

Garcia surrendered two early home runs: a Josh Allen solo shot in the first and a two-run blast from Oscar Santos in the second. The Cougars plated four runs in the fifth to make it 11-2 and chase Garcia from the game.

The Monarchs look to bounce back Friday night in game two of the team's four-game series. Lefty Josh Hendrickson will pitch for Kansas City against Kane County's Jack Fox. Monarchs fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and watch it on Facebook Live.

