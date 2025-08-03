Complete Game Shutout Seals RedHawks Series Win

GENEVA, Ill. - In yet another battle of pitchers, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Kane County Cougars 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Like last night, the RedHawks (42-33) struck first in the second inning off Vin Timpanelli (6-5). Alec Olund took a pitch off the hands to get to first, then wheeled his way to second with a stolen base. Peter Brookshaw then lined a single into right field, scoring Olund and giving Fargo the early 1-0 lead over the Cougars (35-38). In the fifth inning, the RedHawks tacked on another run. Lamar Sparks picked up his second hit of the game and moved himself to second after a wild pitch by Timpanelli. Two batters later, Jose Sermo smoked a ball over the head of Marcus Chiu at first, scoring Sparks and extending the lead to 2-0.

In the top of the ninth, the RedHawks scored another run. Brookshaw reached on a fielder's choice, then reached third after a single by Aidan Byrne. Parker Stroh then squared around and poked a perfect bunt past Cougar pitcher Jordan Martinson that scored Brookshaw and pushed the lead to 3-0.

The starting pitching on both sides was a major strong point. Timpanelli pitched a career long seven and a third innings, giving up five hits and two runs while striking out six. But, on the other side, Tyler Jandron (6-3) pitched a complete game shutout going nine innings, allowing ten hits, and five strikeouts to put Fargo in the driver's seat to secure the series win. The defense had his back with strong play, including several robberies of hits. Michael Hallquist made several highlight plays at third, Jandron himself had a tremendous cross-body throw to the plate to save a run early in the game, and a diving catch by Lamar Sparks in the ninth helped seal the deal to a Fargo-Moorhead 3-0 victory.

