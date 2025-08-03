Bramasco, Murphy Power Goldeyes Past Milwaukee

August 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (29-43) delivered another strong performance Saturday evening at Franklin Field, defeating the Milwaukee Milkmen (30-43) 7-1 to secure a series victory.

The offence wasted no time jumping ahead in the top of the first inning. Keshawn Lynch opened the game with a walk and scored when Ramón Bramasco launched a two-run home run to left field for a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, with Jacob Robson on first after a single, Max Murphy blasted his 100th career home run in a Goldeyes uniform onto the left-centre berm, doubling the advantage to 4-0.

Winnipeg continued to apply pressure in the fourth. Matthew Warkentin came home on a wild pitch to make it 5-0. Shortly after, Tanner O'Tremba and Darryl Jackson reached base, and Kevin García grounded out to score O'Tremba. Bramasco added his third RBI of the night with a single to left, bringing home Jackson and giving the Goldeyes their largest lead at 7-0.

Milwaukee's lone run came in the eighth on a Delvin Pérez RBI single that plated Parker Lester.

James Bradwell (W, 1-2) earned his first win with Winnipeg, tossing 7.1 innings of one-run baseball. The right-hander allowed five hits, walked one, and struck out three. Ryder Yakel handled the final 1.2 innings, surrendering just one hit and striking out one to seal the win.

For Milwaukee, Jhordany Mezquita (L, 6-5) took the loss, charged with seven runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings. The Milkmen bullpen turned in a solid night: Eric Chalus delivered 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out three; Blake Purnell worked a clean eighth; and Tahnaj Thomas struck out the side in the ninth.

The Goldeyes will look for the series sweep Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CDT, with right-hander Luke Boyd (2-8, 4.81 ERA) set to start for Winnipeg. Milwaukee will counter with southpaw Matt Walker (3-2, 8.02 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home Friday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. when the Lincoln Saltdogs make their first appearance of the season at Blue Cross Park on "Manitoba Social Night". The first thousand fans through the gates will receive an exclusive social shirt courtesy of ABC Fire & Safety and there will be post-game fireworks by award-winning Archangel Fireworks.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

