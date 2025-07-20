Explorers' Eight-Run Eighth Shuts Cage on Canaries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers (42-23) erupted late to top the Sioux Falls Canaries (37-27), 9-3, and secure yet another series win at Lewis and Clark Park. With the victory, Sioux City extended its series win streak to eight and continued its push atop the West Division standings.

After rattling off eight runs before the Explorers put anything on the board the previous night, Sioux Falls struck first again, this time in the opening frame. Matt Ruiz singled on the second pitch of the game, headed to second after Jabari Henry walked, stole third on his own and crossed the plate on Josh Rehwaldt's sacrifice fly to center.

Peniel Otaño and Ryan Zimmerman traded zeros from that point until the bottom of the fourth when Sioux City finally broke through. Osvaldo Tovalin doubled to lead off the frame and eventually came around on Torin Montgomery's sacrifice fly, tying the game at one.

Otaño stayed on for the fifth inning and retired the first two batters. The Dominican righty walked Joe Vos and yielded a single to Ruiz, placing runners at the corners with two outs.

Manager Steve Montgomery called upon Brett Matthews to douse the fire, but the Colorado State-Pueblo alum walked his first two hitters, forcing in a run, and then Calvin Estrada lined the 0-2 pitch into left field, knocking in another. Matthews struck out Mike Hart to end the frame, but the Canaries carried that 3-1 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Kurtis Byrne walked to lead off the frame, and Austin Davis singled him to second. The dangerous Henry George stepped to the plate next and rolled over to first base. Instead of taking it to the bag, rookie first baseman Cole Fuecker, playing in his second career professional game, threw to second, and the ball skipped into left field, allowing Byrne to cross the plate and bring Sioux City within one.

Scott Combs then nailed Davis stealing for the second time, a play that forced the umpire crew to eject the furious Steve Montgomery.

The next batter, Zac Vooletich, facing Cole LaLonde (2-3), sent a blistering liner into left for an RBI double, tying the game at three, still with just one out. After walking Tovalin, Sioux Falls manager Mike Meyer had seen enough of the rookie, turning to another first-year hurler, Kody Dalen, who walked Abdiel Layer to load the bases for Torin Montgomery.

Dalen walked Montgomery to give Sioux City the lead, and D'Shawn Knowles added to it with a two-run single to right field, a devastating blow to the Canary bullpen. Sioux City was far from finished, Byrne, batting for the second time in the inning, blasted a three-run homer over the left field wall to officially put the game out of reach, capping off an eight-run eighth.

Chase Jessee (5-1), who struck out four in two innings of relief became the pitcher of record as Felix Cepeda came on to close it out in the ninth inning. With the victory, the Explorers won their eighth consecutive series and the team hasn't lost back-to-back games since June 21-22 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Explorers will be off for the American Association All-Star break Monday July 21 through Wednesday July 23 and will be back in action Thursday night July 24 with game one of a four game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana. The game time is set for 6:45 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all Explorers games are available at the ticket office or going online at xsbaseball.com. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City has won eight straight series.

-The X's are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

-The Explorers have a league best 42-23 record and lead Kansas City by three games.

-Henry George reached base for the 18th straight game.

-The Explorers lead the season series against the Canaries at 5-4.

-The X's are 27-0 when leading after eight innings.

-The eight run eighth was the most runs scored this season in an inning for the X's.

-Sioux City is 7-4 on Sunday.

-The Explorers are 24-2 when scoring five or more runs.

-Austin Davis extended his hitting streak to seven games.

-The American Association All-Star Game is Tuesday July 22 at Fargo.

