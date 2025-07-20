Saltdogs Stun Goldeyes with Eighth-Inning Rally

July 20, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-38) dropped a 6-5 decision to the Lincoln Saltdogs (27-37) Saturday evening at Haymarket Park.

Leading 5-2 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Goldeyes saw the Saltdogs rally for four runs, handing Winnipeg its league-high 18th one-run loss of the season and extending the club's losing streak to nine games.

Keshawn Lynch led off the third inning with a triple and came home on a Ray-Patrick Didder fielder's choice to give Winnipeg an early 1-0 lead.

Lincoln answered in the bottom of the fifth when Kyle Battle hit a two-run home run to make it 2-1 Saltdogs.

The Goldeyes responded with a four-run seventh inning. Roby Enríquez tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI single. Max Murphy then scored on a throwing error, giving Winnipeg a 3-2 lead. A wild pitch brought home Enríquez, and Didder capped the inning with an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Saltdogs loaded the bases and scored their first run of the inning on a wild pitch. Spencer Henson followed with a three-run home run to left field, giving Lincoln a 6-5 lead.

The Goldeyes went in order in the top of the ninth.

James Bradwell took a no-decision for Winnipeg, allowing two runs on two hits over six innings, walking three, and striking out a season-high six batters. Ben Onyshko and Rickey Ramírez combined to pitch the eighth, with Ramírez (L, 0-1) taking the loss.

Jhon Vargas started for Lincoln and allowed one run on six hits over 4.1 innings. Dylan Beck allowed four runs over 1.1 innings of relief, while Matt Mullenbach (3-3) picked up the win. Connor Langrill (S, 3) pitched a perfect ninth to earn his third save.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CDT. Luke Boyd (1-7, 5.12 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Goldeyes, while Greg Loukinen (5-4, 5.08 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Saltdogs.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home Thursday, July 24, when the Chicago Dogs come to Blue Cross Park for a four-game set.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.