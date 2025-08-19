Kansas City Pitching Stifles Goldeyes in Defeat

Published on August 19, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes catcher Rob Emery

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Avery Johnson/Kansas City Monarchs) Winnipeg Goldeyes catcher Rob Emery(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Avery Johnson/Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (37-50) dropped the opener of a three-game series to the Kansas City Monarchs (52-36) Monday evening at Legends Field by a 4-1 final.

The Monarchs struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Jaylyn Williams singled up the middle to score Isiah Gilliam, and Ryan Leitch followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Ross Adolph, giving Kansas City a 2-0 advantage. Micah Pries then doubled in Williams to extend the lead to 3-0.

Kansas City added one more in the fourth when Leitch delivered his second sacrifice fly of the night, this time scoring Williams from third to make it 4-0.

Winnipeg broke through in the top of the sixth. Ray-Patrick Didder led off with a double and came around to score on a Ramón Bramasco single, cutting the deficit to 4-1. That would be all the Goldeyes could muster against strong Kansas City pitching.

Blake Goldsberry (W, 7-1) worked eight innings of one-run baseball while allowing just four hits and striking out seven. Hunter McMahon (S, 11) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Tasker Strobel (L, 3-4) took the loss for Winnipeg in a spot start, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. Derrick Cherry followed with two shutout frames, striking out four, while Henry Omaña closed the night with two scoreless innings of his own.

The series continues Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. CDT at Legends Field. Right-hander Luke Boyd (4-8, 4.38 ERA) gets the ball for Winnipeg, opposite Kansas City's Ashton Goudeau (3-5, 4.86 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, August 22 when they will open a weekend series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. Friday is Soirée Francophone, celebrating Manitoba's vibrant Francophone community, while Saturday is the ever-popular Bark in the Park game, where fans can bring their dogs to enjoy the game! The weekend wraps up with a Churchill Trip Giveaway on Sunday Family Fun Day.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story



Winnipeg Goldeyes catcher Rob Emery

(Avery Johnson/Kansas City Monarchs)







American Association Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.